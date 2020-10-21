With love and sorrow in our hearts we announce the passing of Clifford William Marsh at Toronto General Hospital on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Davies) for 56 years. Loving Dad of Gareth Marsh (Chantal) of Ajax and Rachel Schwartzel (Jeffrey) of Garden Hill. Cherished Grandad of Kathryn and Briannon (mother Nancy), Rebecca, Kenneth, Sarah and Daniel. Dear brother of May (late George), John (Theresa). Predeceased by Norah (Bert), Evelyn (Trefor) and George. Cliff will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Jean (Graham), Margaret (John), Jenifer (Chris) and Glenda (David) and his many nieces and nephews and their families, in Canada, the UK and Sweden. Cliff was a kind, generous, caring gentleman who was always helping others. He will be sorely missed by his many family members, friends and fellow choir members. Many thanks to the skilled and caring medical personnel at Lakeridge Health, Princess Margaret and Toronto General Hospitals. If desired, memorial donations in Cliff's memory can be made to Lakeridge Health (Cancer Care) or to the Princess Margaret Hospital (Oncology). Private Family visitation and funeral will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday afternoon. Cliff will be laid to rest at Groveside Cemetery. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com