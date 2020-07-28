JAMES, Clifton John (Sam) (Retired 40 year employee of General Motors Canada) Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Fairview Lodge, Whitby on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Taylor) of 69 years. Loving father to Paul (Beverly), Patricia Vierhout (Fred) and predeceased by daughter Brenda. Cherished grandfather of Garrett, Mackenzie, Jason, Kristin, Lindsey, Chrystal, Charyl and great grandfather of Liam, Lauren, Jacob, Hudson, Daxin, Jeren, Abigail and Jonas. Predeceased by his sisters Marion, Betty and Dorothy. Many thanks to the staff at Fairview Lodge-Whitby for their care and compassion. A private family service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
.