1/2
Colette Anne OUELLETTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 44. Loving Mommy to Lauren, Broden and Layla. Dear daughter of Betsy Ouellette and met in heaven by her Daddy Maurice (Moe). Survived by her siblings Guy Dwyer (JoAnn), Annette Scott (Michele), Jeannette Scolin (late Jim), and Claudette Stokes (John). She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, she lit up the room and was so full of life. Known as Baby Bear to her family and friends. She was a long time employee of the City of Toronto. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Wednesday, September 30th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved