Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 44. Loving Mommy to Lauren, Broden and Layla. Dear daughter of Betsy Ouellette and met in heaven by her Daddy Maurice (Moe). Survived by her siblings Guy Dwyer (JoAnn), Annette Scott (Michele), Jeannette Scolin (late Jim), and Claudette Stokes (John). She will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, she lit up the room and was so full of life. Known as Baby Bear to her family and friends. She was a long time employee of the City of Toronto. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Wednesday, September 30th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com