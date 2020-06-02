Colleen Davis
Passed away suddenly on May 30th, 2020 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by Lorne Davis (2004) and Edwin Morris (1982). Cherished mother of Wendy Young, Bill Morris, David Morris (Marian) and Barb (Lionel) Gilham. Predeceased by her daughter Nancy Lynn Morris (1991). Very proud Grandma of Warren, Kelsey, Brian, Levi, Jason, Ben and Matthew, and great-grandma of Sophie, Sarah and Keegan. Colleen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Cremation followed by private family service. Internment at Pinecrest Cemetery Ottawa, Ontario. The family would like to extend their thanks to the wonderful staff at Traditions of Durham for their compassionate care and attention over the years. Memorial donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada - Ontario Branch. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
