Cora Dorcas WILLCOCK
It is with great sadness the Willcock family announce Cora's passing at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Clarence for over 59 years. Loving mother of Bradley (Marianne) and Shawn (Joanne). Cherished grandma of Daniel (Shannon), Eric, Glenda, Elysia, Erica, Tyler (Natalie), Josh and great-grandma of 9. Cora was the dear sister of Donna, Allan, Sharon, Larry, Reta and will be loving remembered by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to the current covid-19 restrictions for gatherings, a private family only service will be held with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or a charity important to you. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.
