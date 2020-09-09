1/1
Cora Velma TRIPP
It is with great sadness that the family of Cora Tripp announces her passing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Traditions of Durham Retirement Residence in Oshawa, in her 100th year. Cora (nee Gerrow) beloved wife of the late Irwin Tripp of Port Perry. Loved mother of Dorothy and her husband Brian Fulford of Port Perry and George Tripp and his wife Geraldine of London, Ontario. Loving grandmother of David Fulford and his wife Joanne of Port Perry, Cori Slute and her partner Fred White of Edmonton Albert, Dory and her husband Steven Hicks of Valentia, Spencer Tripp and his partner Chrissy of Toronto and Aaron Tripp of London. Great-grandmother of Lacey, Dani-Lyn and Thomas, Stephanie and Dan, Krystal and Kaine, Breaden, Greysen, and Mauve. Great-great- grandmother of Austin, Landon, Hunter, Benjamin, Isaac, and Noah. Dear sister of Leila Stone and Melville Gerrow and his partner Jessie. Predeceased by brothers Doug Gerrow, Cecil Gerrow, Allan Gerrow, and sister Thelma Churchill. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a private service with family and friends will be held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Interment Prince Albert Pine Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
