Crystal (Gimblett) ABERNETHY
Passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020 Beloved wife of Cecil. Loving mom of Shelley. Dear sister to Bob and the late Ken, Marlene and Wayne. Daughter of the late Lylia and Carl Gimblett. Dear sister-in-law to Marva Carcone and Joan Gimblett. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Thursday, September 24th from 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel on Friday, September 25th at 12 noon. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society or The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
