Cynthia Claire ROGERS
Peacefully, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Douglas Crossing Retirement Community, Uxbridge, at the age of 86, beloved wife of the late Gregory Rogers. Deeply loved mother of Guy (Lorraine), Doug (Linda) and Lisa (Dan). Cherished Nana to Rebecca, Gregory, Demi, Amanda and Greg. Loving companion of Bernie Cook. Dearest sister to Bill Douglas (the late Doreen) and sister-in-law of Donald (Demi) Rogers (the late Joan). Loving Aunt to Gail, Carole, Cindy, Glen, David, Leah, Dean, Ian and Kate. Mom's compassionate, empathetic, humourous, and generous personality always shone in all endeavors and aspects of her life. Whether it be when she was with her family, curling, boating, or wintering in Florida, she always had a twinkle in her eye and enjoyed life to the fullest. We would like to extend our warmest gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Douglas Crossing Retirement Community, especially those on the third floor and a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jennifer Wilson. These caring individuals contributed to the happiness of Mom's extraordinary life. Mom will be fondly remembered by all her wonderful friends. A private family interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, PO Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.
