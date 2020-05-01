Daisy has passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, leaving behind her daughter Mazie Sybliss. Loving grandmother to all her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Predeceased by her late husband Osley Sybliss. Service will be held for Daisy on a private date at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby Ont. In lieu of flowers, Kidney Foundation of Canada and/or Canadian Liver Foundation.
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.