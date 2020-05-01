Daisy Margaret SYBLISS
Daisy has passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, leaving behind her daughter Mazie Sybliss. Loving grandmother to all her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Predeceased by her late husband Osley Sybliss. Service will be held for Daisy on a private date at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby Ont. In lieu of flowers, Kidney Foundation of Canada and/or Canadian Liver Foundation.

Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.
