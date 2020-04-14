|
Suddenly at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his 62nd year. Loving father who will be deeply missed by his children; Carrie (Clinton) Gray, Haley (Gavin) Gray and Jesse Gray. Devoted Papa of Georgia-Lynne. Loyal brother of Alvin (Debbie), Debbie (Craig) and Andrea (Kevin). Godfather of Kris Gray. Loving son of the late Marg and Oscar Gray. Dale will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private family service will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Dale to Canadian Diabetes Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020