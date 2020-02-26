|
Went to Heaven on February 17, 2020 at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Dallin, you were always a ray of sunshine through your courage and spirit to remain with your family on earth. You never stopped amazing us with your ability to defy the odds. Through all the hurdles and obstacles, you remained firm and also taught us so much. We learned not to sweat the small stuff and not to waste time and energy on things unimportant. You have moved on to a better place but please know that you will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts. Someday, Dallin, we will get to finish raising you......and what a joy that will be! We know that the days ahead will be very difficult without you. We will, as you did, remain courageous just like you taught us. We love you very much. PS- Please tell Kane not to slobber too much when he gives you kisses. A special thanks to the wonderful, supportive, and loving people who helped Dallin during his journey. The staff at SickKids, Durham Medical, GrandviewKids, Bloorview, The Masonic Foundation, Tubefit, Pickering Village Pharmacy, Costco Pharmacy and Westney Heights Public School. Jackie, Dave, Danielle, Annette, Daphne, Ilvio, Mary, Collin, Carrianne, Ian, Pamela, Mark, Jeremy, Tanya, Haider, Jeannette, Sarah, Terry, Bill, Joe, Sven, the Crew and so, so many others. You made a remarkable difference through your love, tears, compassion and prayers. You are all truly angels. Dallin is survived by his father, Dean; mother, Alison; brother, Dane; grandparents, Barbara Nesbitt, Theodore and Maureen Doughty; uncles Dwayne, Jeffrey, Bill, James; aunts, Cheryl, Debbie, Glenna, Bev, Sharon; cousins, Jason, Shannon, Taylor, Isabell, Chris, Nat, Miranda, Carson, Julian, Katie, Emily, Graeme, Braeden, Brianne, Tiege, Kaden; extended family in Canada and Scotland. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Wednesday, February 26th from 11:00-1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service to will be held in the DeStefano Chapel at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SickKids Hospital or GrandviewKids Children Charity. Condolences may be left at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 26, 2020