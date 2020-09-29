Passed away peacefully at home. Loving father of Richard (Carol) Crabb and Kimberly (Troy) Mayall. Beloved Poppa to Amber, Ashtyn, Thomas & Ryan. Predeceased by his wife Gloria and survived by his partner Sandra. Cherished brother of Darrell and Kathleen and brother-in-law Ron and Norma Inche. Dalton (Dolly) will be remembered by his many friends and coworkers. He was a longtime employee of General Motors and a respected Union Representative. At Dalt's request no visitation or funeral service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society
