Passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at Peterborough Hospital on October 7th in his 75th year. Beloved partner and best friend of Karen. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Tom), Raymond (Rhonda), and Neil (Laura). Proud Poppa to Nickolas (Alaina), Christopher, Kaila (Kevin), Raeanne, Jack and Great Grandpa to Colby and Tianna. Cherished brother of Sandra (Dennis), Patricia, Heather( Archie), Marlene (Ken), and sister-in-law Jane. Dear son of the late Fred and Audrey. Predeceased by brother Jim and sisters Beverly and Barb. His nieces and nephews will miss him dearly. Dan was a solid member of AA (38+years). He was always there to listen and offer a guiding hand to anyone who crossed his path. He firmly believed that all one had to do to live a better life was to reach out. He lived a principled, meaningful and humble life. He will be missed by extended family and his Renascent Family, and the many he had the priviledge to know. In Accordance with Dan's wishes, cremation has take place. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of Dan's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Renascent Centre (Brooklin). "Keep it simple one day at a time."



