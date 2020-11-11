1/1
Daniel F. Buller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at Peterborough Hospital on October 7th in his 75th year. Beloved partner and best friend of Karen. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Tom), Raymond (Rhonda), and Neil (Laura). Proud Poppa to Nickolas (Alaina), Christopher, Kaila (Kevin), Raeanne, Jack and Great Grandpa to Colby and Tianna. Cherished brother of Sandra (Dennis), Patricia, Heather( Archie), Marlene (Ken), and sister-in-law Jane. Dear son of the late Fred and Audrey. Predeceased by brother Jim and sisters Beverly and Barb. His nieces and nephews will miss him dearly. Dan was a solid member of AA (38+years). He was always there to listen and offer a guiding hand to anyone who crossed his path. He firmly believed that all one had to do to live a better life was to reach out. He lived a principled, meaningful and humble life. He will be missed by extended family and his Renascent Family, and the many he had the priviledge to know. In Accordance with Dan's wishes, cremation has take place. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of Dan's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Renascent Centre (Brooklin). "Keep it simple one day at a time."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved