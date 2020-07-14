1/1
Daniel Joseph "Dan" RONCETTI
Unexpectedly, on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home in Port Perry. Dan Roncetti, dear father of Dylan Roncetti. Beloved son of Gary and Ruth Roncetti. Loving brother of Jackie Thompson and uncle of Lindsay and Nick. He will be missed by his many friends. Dan was proud to have been a former volunteer fire fighter with the Scugog Fire Dept. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
