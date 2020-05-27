Daniel Patrick (Dan) FOLLOWS
It is with great sadness that the Follows family announce Daniel's sudden passing at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Lang) for 42 years. Proud father of Kathrine and Daniel (Patricia). Loving "Big Guy" (grandpa) of Evelyn and Daniel. Brother of Ronald Byron Follows of Cornwall, ON. Daniel was a dedicated Electrical Engineer with Ontario Hydro/OPG for 30 years. Ever the engineer, he was a man of many talents and always willing to problem solve for anyone who asked. Daniel was passionate about anything electrical or electronic, designing and doing building renovations. He loved cottage life and outings with his daughter to Marineland and ComiCon. Daniel was an active volunteer for Soups on Us for many years. He will be deeply missed. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In Daniel's memory, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
