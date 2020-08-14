1/1
Danny Brian CARRAS
Retired Staff Sargent with Durham Regional Police for 31 years. Born on July 20th, 1946 in Vancouver, British Columbia, died suddenly on August 5th, 2020 in Lindsay, Ontario in his 75th year. Married to the love of his life, Diane (nee Goreski), for 50 years, he is the much loved father of Brian Carras (Julianne) and Lesley Clapp (Aaron). #1 Grandpa to Bridgette, Matthew, Isabelle and Alana. Will be deeply missed by many including his younger brothers (Rick, Jim & Tom) and their families in British Columbia and Diane's sisters & brother-in-laws (Carol & John Pudlis and Darlene & Glen Wood) and their families in Ontario. Dan enjoyed bird watching, travelling, gardening, building and fixing things, spending time at the cottage with his family and taking his grandchildren tubing and waterskiing. Dan will always be remembered for his giving nature, always helping others and great sense of humour. A service was held with interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. To make online condolences, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
