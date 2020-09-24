Danny Kilpatrick

Danny passed away tragically on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 58. He will be lovingly remembered by his former wife Kelly Williams, his children Carrie (Justin) Grenier, Jessica Williams (Jordan Palmer), Jennifer (Darrell) Flynn and David (Paige/Jen) Kilpatrick and his 10 grandchildren. He will be missed by his siblings Richard Kilpatrick, Diana Lee Kilpatrick, Cathey Kilpatrick, Joseph Kilpatrick (Kathy Fraser) and Cindy Kilpatrick as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Danny is predeceased by his parents Pearl (McEwen) and Jim Syme, and Joe Kilpatrick. Private family services to celebrate Danny's life will be held in Oshawa at a later date.



