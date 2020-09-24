1/1
Danny Kilpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny passed away tragically on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 58. He will be lovingly remembered by his former wife Kelly Williams, his children Carrie (Justin) Grenier, Jessica Williams (Jordan Palmer), Jennifer (Darrell) Flynn and David (Paige/Jen) Kilpatrick and his 10 grandchildren. He will be missed by his siblings Richard Kilpatrick, Diana Lee Kilpatrick, Cathey Kilpatrick, Joseph Kilpatrick (Kathy Fraser) and Cindy Kilpatrick as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Danny is predeceased by his parents Pearl (McEwen) and Jim Syme, and Joe Kilpatrick. Private family services to celebrate Danny's life will be held in Oshawa at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved