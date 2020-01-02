|
ARMSTRONG, Darlene Peacefully, in her home with her family by her side "Dar" passed at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of David and Debbie (Joe). Beloved grandmother of Jennifer (Wayne Melamed), Daniel (Danielle). Cherished Granny of Avner, Ethan, Dalia, Jackson and Ella. Will be sadly missed by her beloved cat Darma. Special thanks to Theresa Wozney for the loving care and compassion bestowed upon Darlene during her final days. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, December 29th from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 30th at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted to . Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com