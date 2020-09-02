1/1
Darlene Ruth MacDONALD
After a lengthy illness at the Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 68. Darlene MacDonald (nee Milheron) was the beloved wife of F. Ross MacDonald. Loving mother of Bobbi Jean Milheron and step mother of Shawn, Donny and Tracey MacDonald. Loved grandmother of five grandchildren. Dear sister of Wayne Milheron, Debbie Harrison, Gary Milheron, Linda Milheron, and the late Rick Milheron, Terry Milheron and Sandra Climpson (survived by Ken). Darlene will be remembered by her nieces and nephew, Bonnie, Jeremiah, Barb, and Michelle. Predeceased by her parents Carl "Sonny" and Shirley Ann Milheron (nee Hopkins). Private family arrangements will be held. In memory of Darlene, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
