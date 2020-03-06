Home

David Albert MILTON

Passed away on March 3, 2020 at Princess Margaret Hospital. Loving husband of the late Carol. Partner of Eduvigis (Rosa). Loving father of David (Karen), Todd (Maria) and Kari. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Tyler, Dylan, Cameron, Katey, Carter, Karley, Zachary, Sienna and Shane and his great grandchildren Audrey and Ryker. Dear brother of Bill, Joe and Rose. Predeceased by his sister Ann. David will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. As per David wishes there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 6, 2020
