McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
David Brian GORDON

David Brian GORDON Obituary
(Longtime employee of General Motors of Canada and volunteer of Scouts Canada) Peacefully at Lakeridge Heath, in Oshawa on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Linda. Caring father of Bryan and Leslie (Sylvester). Cherished brother of Jim (Euland) and Rob (Ann). David will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family, his Rover crew and friends. In light of the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Dave to Diabetes Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
