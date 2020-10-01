Passed away peacefully at the Hospital for Sick Children on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Loving and cherished son of Kyle and Cristin. Adored brother of Madilynne and Olyvia. Loving grandson of Byron and Carla, Jeanette, David, Doug and Lynne. Will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King St. E., Oshawa. Memorial donations to Sick Kids Foundation or the Joubert Syndrome and Related Disorders Foundation would be appreciated. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.