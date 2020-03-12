Home

David Gregory Pike


1959 - 11
Surrounded by family, David passed away peacefully after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer on March 8th 2020. He was the loving husband of Katherine (Milne) for 35 years. Proud father of Sarah and Brittney and devoted grandfather to Owen and Kylah. Survived by his loving parents Adeline and Eric Pike. He will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends whom David considered to be part of his family. We wish to thank Lakeridge Oshawa, Peterborough and Cobourg hospitals, and the many amazing doctors, nurses and staff who battled alongside him and on his behalf for the past two years. Special thanks to Dr. Mulé and the Northumberland Palliative Care team. David and his family are truly grateful for the work that you do. David had requested that no service or funeral be held. There will be a celebration of his life. Details and date to be announced. In appreciation of David's love for children and his understanding of battling illness he requested that donations be made to The Children's Wish Foundation. To see full obituary please refer to www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
