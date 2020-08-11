With much sadness brothers and sisters announce that their younger brother David has passed away at Mckenzie Richmond Hill hospital on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at the age of 54. Dave leaves behind a much loved daughter, Sasha. He is predeceased by mother and father , Jean and Harry. Keeping in touch with little brother through fb will be missed by brothers Ralph (Louise), Stephen (Bernadette) and sisters Bernice (Ed), Gloria (Brian) and Sharon (Ralph). In later years Dave fought a brave battle with various health challenges and now rests free from those sufferings. A private family graveside service will be held at St John's Cemetery at Blackstock Ont.. In lieu of flowers, contact Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, Thornhill, to make a donation to a charity of choice
.