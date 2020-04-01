Home

It is with sadness we announce the sudden passing of David at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on March 30, 2020, in his 67th year. Beloved son of Eileen Tessier and the late Wilfred. Survived by his brother Paul and his wife Jeanne. Nephew of Carol Kuchma and Eric Cummer. Will be missed by his many cousins. David will be remembered as an avid golfer. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Donations may be made to a . On line condolences may be placed at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 1, 2020
