PARKS, David Leonard It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of David at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from a very aggressive cancer at the age of 77years. David is survived by his loving wife Mary, beloved son Bryan and his wife Danielle and his cherished grandchildren Madison and Zachary. He will be dearly missed by all. Cremation and a private family interment has taken place. A Celebration of David's life and love of family and friends will follow at a later date. In memory of David, donations may be made to Westminster United Church, Whitby. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.