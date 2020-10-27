Peacefully at his residence with his family by his side, on Friday October 23rd, 2020 at 71 years of age. Beloved husband and best friend of Sharon for 50 years. Cherished father of Lorrie MacKinnon (Scott), Kimberly Haines (Scott) and fondly missed by Shelley Wickens (Jim) and their family (Taylor, Braedon & Kevin). Loving Grampy of Carley, Brooke, Tara, Kendall, Nicole and Joey. Dear brother of Bill (Nancy) and the late Ron (Angie), Patricia and Brother-in-law of Roslyn & Ken, Claudia & Terry, Gary & Donna. Warmly remembered uncle of Tedine, Billy, Ronnie, Tim (Tina), Megan (Jon), Shane, Adam (Jessica), Ashley (Evan) and Brandon. Dave will be greatly missed by his extended family and many wonderful friends that were all very near dear to his heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, October 31st from 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to ALS would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com