David Ritchie
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home, at the age of 38. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Shea Faith Ritchie-Moynes and her mother Jen. Loving son of Gail and stepson of Marty Valks. Dear brother of Kevin (Kimmy), Sean (Maggie) and Erin (Brett) and stepbrother of Andrew and Derek (Jessica). Cherished uncle of Lukas and Halle. Predeceased by his father and best friend David, who he is now reunited with. David will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Due to COVID19 restrictions, the service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Armstrong Funeral Home was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support his daughter at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-davids-everything-shea . Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca "Our Superman is gone, but not forgotten"

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
