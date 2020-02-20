|
In Loving Memory of David W. Lee We lost him on Feb 25th, 2019 And Our Lives will never be the same Adored husband of Sylvia, Much Loved Father of Nathan (Margaret), Stephanie (Rob) & Renae (Derek). Loving Papa of David, Karli, Cristian & Jack & Great Papa to Asher, Keira & Avery. Loved Brother of Sheila & Nephew Michael in England. If roses grow in Heaven Lord Please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Husband's arms And tell him they're from me. Tell him that I love and miss him And when he turns to smile. Place a kiss upon his cheek And hold him for a while. So rest my Angel, be at peace And let your soul fly free. One day I'll join your glorious flight For all eternity Just a Breath Away!
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020