Debbie HACHEY

Suddenly at her residence on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at 59 years of age. Loving daughter of Eliza and Laurie Hachey. Dear sister to David (Barbie) Hachey, Janet (Dave) Grigg, the late Gary (2001) and the late Pamela (2005). Debbie will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her dear friend Steve. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, July 28th from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Private family service to follow in the Chapel. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Donations to Knights of Columbus St. Joseph's council would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com