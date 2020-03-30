|
December 19, 1954 to March 19, 2020 On Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer, Debbie went to rest at the age of 65, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Debbie was the daughter of Olimpio and Mary Toffolo of Niagara Falls, Ontario. She was the sister of Lillian (deceased) and Loretta both of Niagara Falls. Debbie was the wife of 36 years to Paul Hébert and the mother of Danielle (Colin) and Paul-Marc (Emily) both from Toronto. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many friends and colleagues. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private service and cremation will take place. When the world is sane again, we will have a Celebration of Debbie's life at a later date, time and place to be determined. This will indeed be a celebration, so please wear bright colours. We have created a facebook group called Celebration for Debbie. Many thanks to Dr. Rothenstein and the other doctors and staff at the Durham Region Cancer Centre (D.R.C.C.), Oshawa, as well as the staff on C6 (Oncology) and the Critical Care Ward of Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, for their kind care and support to Debbie and her family throughout this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debbie's name to the Durham Region Cancer Centre through the Lakeridge Health Foundation. Give your loved ones a hug for her too.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 30, 2020