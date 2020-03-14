|
(CIBC Retiree - 46 years) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved wife and best friend of Garry for over 50 years. Loving mother to Erin Souter (Grant) and Scott (Lindsey). Cherished Nana to Sydney, Matthew, Avery, Alyssa and Addison. Loving daughter of the late Ira and Joan Demoe. Sadly missed by her siblings Danny, Cynde, Michael, Christopher, Marc, and sister-in-law Colleen Cardillo. Predeceased by her sisters Michelle, Susie and Mary Carol. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Monday, March 16th from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. Memorial Service was held in the chapel on Tuesday, March 17th at 2:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation - Palliative Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
