Age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1957 in Scarborough, Ontario. Debbie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Peter, her children, Janice (Craig), Bradley (Ashley), Brian (Lisa), Mark, and Danielle (Will). She will also be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren Zachary, Hailey, Evan, Trevor, Elizabeth, Rachel, Chloe, and Benjamin. Debbie was predeceased by her loving parents Leonard and Norma Pawlett and is survived by her caring brother David Pawlett. Debbie grew up in Scarborough, Ontario and married her high school sweetheart. She raised her family in Pickering, Ontario. Her family will remember her as a loving mother who put all of her energy into her family's happiness and children's success. She spent much of her time helping others and was an active volunteer in schools and charities. She had a great tenacity for life and loved traveling the world, dragon boating, Scouting and Friday night dinners with her friends. She has had a long struggle after suffering from a cerebral aneurysm and her family takes comfort in knowing she has found peace. A celebration and visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd, Whitby, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com