Debra Ann Ayre
1957-08-02 - 2020-11-28
Debra Ann Ayre passed away peacefully from a short battle with cancer at the young age of 63 with her family by her side. Left to mourn are her husband of 42yrs Stuart Ayre, Daughters Diana Ayre (Jamie), Ashley Ayre (Jonathan) and granddaughter Abigail. Her mother Barbara Poitras (Gary) of Regina Sask, and mother in law Irene Ayre of Hampton. Her Sisters Heather Senft (Jack), Michelle Sudsbury (Donnie), and brother Patrick Alexander, and Sister in law Louanne Morton (Ross) with also including many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will mourn her passing. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
