McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Delia Therese Sandilands

Delia Therese Sandilands Obituary
Peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife to Woodrow "Sandy" (predeceased) and mother to Paul (Martha), Mark (Allison) and Andrew (Marilyn). Beloved grandmother to Jennifer, Darryl, Christopher, Stephanie, Ross and Claire and great-grandmother to Brooke, Logan, Lexi, Rhys, Sienna, Bennett, Kendall and Connor. A memorial visitation will take place at The McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax (905-428-8488) on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
