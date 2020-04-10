|
|
Age 88 years Tomato Grower Extraordinaire and Co-owner of A & F Van Den Enden Greenhouses Passed away at Temiskaming Hospital, New Liskeard on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Magdalena (Leny) for 61 years. Loving father of James (Patricia), Joanne (Peter), Bill (Kathrin) and Nelly (Vernon). Proud and loving Opa of Lori, Jasmin, Rodrik, Stephen, Reilly, Kyra and Sonja. Loving brother of Piet (Dora), Arie (Plony), Aad (Corry), Jan (Gre), Bert (Riet), Riet (Frans), Francien (Toon), Henk (Leny), and Rietje. A private family service will take place. Interment Pioneer Cemetery, Burford, Ontario. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Keith Ovington Funeral Home, 134 King Street, Burford, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the . Keith Ovington 519-449-1112. www.keithovington.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020