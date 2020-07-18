Peacefully, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Port Perry Place in Port Perry at age 86. Peter Van Den Hoogen, beloved husband of the late Marie (nee O'Connell). Loved father of Donna Langenhuizen (Frank McCarthy). Loving grandfather of PJ Langenhuizen (Jen Bender) and Steven Langenhuizen (Janey Haynes) and great-grandfather of Peter, Riley, Brynlee and Eli. Companion of Patricia Jacobs. Dear brother of Bert and his wife Cathy, Bill and his wife Nellie, Mary Arts and her husband Peter (deceased), Teresa Gouweleeuw and her husband Bill (deceased), Heine and his wife Shirley (deceased), Anne Des Jardins and her husband Bob, Gerry (deceased) and his wife Nellie, John (deceased), Nellie Van Grinsven (deceased) and her husband Gerry and Elizabeth Van Houdt (deceased) and her husband Cori. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. Peter was known as "Pete the Painter" and was well respected in his career with St. John's Training School. Private arrangements entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com