Denis O'CONNELL

Born in Kilburn, England on September 27, 1947. Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Son of the late Denis and Joan O'Connell. Loving husband of Marguerite (Margie). Loved dad of Zoe Barton and loving step dad of Sandra Johnson and Chris Gazdik. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Noah, Caitlin and Keira. Dear brother of Mary Baylis (Alan), Eileen Hopkins (Roy), Pon O'Connell (Angela) and the late Sean O'Connell (Mandy). Fondly remembered by his nephew, Chris Baylis (Eva), also co-founder of Independent Project Managers (IPM). Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Private cremation to take place. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. Denis was involved with many charity organizations including Companies Who Care (Founder), Catholic Family Services of Durham, RMG, Their Opportunity, Back Door Mission and the Humane Society of Durham Region. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the above or a charity of your choice.

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 22, 2020.
