Dennis Carlin CONNELLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday June 26th, 2020 at the age of 69. Dear husband of Patricia Connelly. Loved Dad of Dennis Connelly and his partner Tiffany of Whitby and Kevin Connelly and his wife Jenny of Guelph. Grandfather of Lincoln and Abigail. Dear brother of Tom and his wife Paige of Oshawa. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Gilmour) Connelly and his brother Sandy. Fondly remembered by Danny Chatterton and his wife Sharon, John Chatterton and his wife Bev and Betty-Lou Todd and her husband Andy. Dennis will be also remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In memory of Dennis memorial donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved