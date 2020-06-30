Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday June 26th, 2020 at the age of 69. Dear husband of Patricia Connelly. Loved Dad of Dennis Connelly and his partner Tiffany of Whitby and Kevin Connelly and his wife Jenny of Guelph. Grandfather of Lincoln and Abigail. Dear brother of Tom and his wife Paige of Oshawa. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Gilmour) Connelly and his brother Sandy. Fondly remembered by Danny Chatterton and his wife Sharon, John Chatterton and his wife Bev and Betty-Lou Todd and her husband Andy. Dennis will be also remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In memory of Dennis memorial donations to the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.