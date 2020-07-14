1949 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces Dennis' peaceful passing on July 5, 2020 at the age of 70. Dennis was born December 13th, 1949, in Pembroke, Ontario, to Vera Marion Geddes and Roger Lucien Legendre. Dennis spent much of his life in Oshawa, Ontario, working as a Sprinkler Fitter for Local 853 Sprinkler Fitters of Ontario. He was an incredibly hard worker who refused to retire (even after a retirement party was thrown for him!) He spent over 50 years in the trade and taught many apprentices, including his sons. When he wasn't working, Dennis loved drinking wine, fishing, boating, tending to his roses, and building things with his 'hands of steel.' He was also an animal lover: rescued falcons, rehabbed a squirrel, spent hours caring for his saltwater aquarium pets, and bred pomeranians, cockatiels, finches, and canaries. He also loved to dance and play euchre. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharon Watts; his dog Nikki; two sisters: Deborah Harry and Sharon Frendo-Cumbo; two sons Robin Deruchie (Jackie) and Denny Deruchie (Shannon); daughter Sherry-lynn Umlah (Justin); six grandchildren: Ryan Deruchie, Matthew Deruchie, Kyle Deruchie, Devon Deruchie, Dayne Deruchie, and Islee Deruchie; three great-grandchildren: Austin Deruchie, Wyatt Deruchie, and Arabella Deruchie; nephews: Ted Harry, John Harry, Christopher Harry, and James Frendo-Cumbo; nieces: Carolyn Bryant and Michele Hellam; and dear family friends: Lyle Henderson and Wendy Landry. Dennis was predeceased by his grandparents: John Leach Geddes and Caroline Alexander Lewis, and Ernest Legendre and Pearl Levesque; his parents: Vera and Roger; his uncles: Earl John Geddes, William Allen Geddes, and Burt Geddes, and his Aunt Erma Geddes. Funeral services will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on July 21st, 2020 with interment to follow. Donations in memory of Dennis to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Due to the pandemic, a mask or facial covering must be worn. If you wish to be informed of details, please email deruchie.family@gmail.com. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
