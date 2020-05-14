It is with heavy hearts that we say good bye to Dennis Peter Shewchuk who passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 in his sleep in his 77th year. Beloved husband for 52 years to Carol (nee Stezik), loving father to Dennis Jr. (Jackie) and Terry, wonderful grandfather to Elizabeth, Matthew and Casey. Dennis also had many nieces and nephews. Dennis was the son of the later Peter and Anne Shewchuk of Winnipegosis, Manitoba. He is survived by his sister Florence Hucaluk of Winnipeg, Manitoba and other family members in Manitoba and British Columbia. Dennis was predeceased by four brothers Edward, Nick, Ernie and Melvin. The Private Family Funeral will take place at Armstrong Funeral Home on Thursday May 7th at 11am. Followed by interment at St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Cemetery. For online condolences, to share stories with the family or for service information please visit armstrongfh.ca We will miss you, Dennis - dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. May his memory be eternal!
Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.