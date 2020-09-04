1/1
Dennis Tate
Suddenly passed away at home, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, as a result of a heart attack. Dennis was a retired high school vice-principal and teacher with the Durham District School Board: Henry Street, Port Perry, Durham Alternative and M.C.V.I. He was just two months short of 65 years. Dennis was the son of the late James and Iris Tate, and will be buried with them. Dennis leaves behind to mourn many friends and cousins. Fondly remembered by good friends, especially Ed Ruth, Ian and Linda Skinner, and his cousin Dorothy Mattingley (who was like a brother to her). Dennis spent several years enjoying his winters at his Florida home. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, researching family history, but most of all, Dennis loved his cars. He called himself a CAR GUY and enjoyed keeping his cars detailed and up to date. He was able to visit family in England, tour France and take a few cruises. He spoke several languages including English, French, German, and Spanish. He enjoyed life and retirement to the fullest. We will miss his hearty laugh, sense of humour and great companionship. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376) on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Please meet in the funeral home parking lot and everyone will proceed to grave in procession. Donations in memory of Dennis may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca Take Care, Dennis - until we meet again.

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
