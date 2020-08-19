1/1
Derk Nanninga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness but also joy that we announce our Dad is in glory together with our Lord, with his wife Rikstje and his brother Peter who passed away two weeks ago. God took him home Sunday, August 16 in the morning in his sleep of natural causes, a blessed way to go 6 weeks and 2 days before his 98th birthday. He had a tremendous and rich life and we will be eternally grateful for everything he has been to our family, our personal mentor and a blessing to his community. Loving father to Gerda (Dave Repol), John Nanninga (Karen), and Rick Nanninga (Elizabeth). Proud Opa to Sandy (Bill), Tracey (Harley), Andrew (Jennifer), Nathaniel, Natalie (Vladimir), Jennifer (Joel), Lisa (Kevin), Michael (Loretta), and Sarah (Mitch). Cherished great Opa to 17. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, Ontario 905-443-3376. Online condolences may be made at mountlawn.ca If desired, memorial donations may be made to Gate 3:16 Outreach Centre in Oshawa, a drop-in centre for people ages 24 and up who are needing help in some area of their life. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the scheduled service time on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Live stream service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Gracious Lavender
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Luimes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved