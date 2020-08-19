Derk Nanninga

It is with great sadness but also joy that we announce our Dad is in glory together with our Lord, with his wife Rikstje and his brother Peter who passed away two weeks ago. God took him home Sunday, August 16 in the morning in his sleep of natural causes, a blessed way to go 6 weeks and 2 days before his 98th birthday. He had a tremendous and rich life and we will be eternally grateful for everything he has been to our family, our personal mentor and a blessing to his community. Loving father to Gerda (Dave Repol), John Nanninga (Karen), and Rick Nanninga (Elizabeth). Proud Opa to Sandy (Bill), Tracey (Harley), Andrew (Jennifer), Nathaniel, Natalie (Vladimir), Jennifer (Joel), Lisa (Kevin), Michael (Loretta), and Sarah (Mitch). Cherished great Opa to 17. A private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, Ontario 905-443-3376. Online condolences may be made at mountlawn.ca
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Gate 3:16 Outreach Centre in Oshawa, a drop-in centre for people ages 24 and up who are needing help in some area of their life. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the scheduled service time on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html
password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/