Devon Gordon BIDDLE
Passed away at the cottage surrounded by all his loving family on Friday, August 28th, 2020 on his 75 birthday. Beloved husband and best friend of Linda for 53 years. Loving father of Nancy McCallum (Gordon), David (Alexis) and Allan (Irene). Cherished Granddad of Cameron, Claire, Jane and Kipling. Dear brother of Tamara Hopkins (late Robert), Anthony Biddle (Karlene) and Kimberly Biddle (Susan). Fondly remembered by his family and friends. Devon attended University of Toronto, where he met his two great loves, Linda and engineering. Following his graduation in 1967, he established the engineering firm D.G. Biddle and Associates in 1974. This legacy continues to this day to contribute to the growth of Oshawa and Durham Region. His own good fortune inspired him to contribute to causes and initiatives he cared deeply for, both locally and internationally. These included Oshawa Parkwood Rotary, Rotary International, Parkwood Estate, Camp Samac, Ontario Tech University, University of Toronto and many others. He cherished his family and was dedicated to building a wonderful life for them. This included the spectacular cottage on Balsm Lake that he build much of with his own hands. This became the place for family and friends to gather, celebrate and have fun creating lasting memories. It is there he spent his final days. He was an adventurous spirt and travelled the world, visiting every continent, but always returning to his favourite destination, HOME. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, September 3rd from 4 - 8 p.m. A private family service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, September 4th. Please join us to celebrate Devon's life via live stream https://www.distantlink.com/scion6.html at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Thornton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkwood Rotary Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
