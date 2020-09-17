Unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 11, 2020 in her 57th year. Best friend and loving wife of John Foster. Diana will be deeply missed by her children Danielle (Corey), Holly (Keno), and Alex (Savannah) Wonderful Nana to Layla, Lauren, Natalie, and Angus. Survived by her two sisters Sandra (Greg) and Brenda (Allan) and nephew Matt. Predeceased by her father Paul and her mother Marie Jeannette. Diana will be missed by her many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. A private funeral service was held for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. A formal memorial and celebration of her life will follow at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com