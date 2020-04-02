|
March 29, 1949 - March 26, 2020 Dianne Mary Brass passed away peacefully on Thursday March 26th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at 70 years of age. Loving mother to Brett (Deanna) and Carrie (Kelvin). Proud Grandma to Brianna, Hailey, Hannah, Sarah and Lillia. A private viewing will be held for immediate family at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West. Donations may be made in Dianne's memory to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020