Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Saturday August 1, 2020. Owen at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Melody. Loving father of Tanya (Jenny), Michelle (Adrian) and loving steppy to Marianne (Tim). Grampy to Quinn and Hannah Lea. Dear brother of Phyllis, Debbie, Anne, and Kathy. Will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Durham Region. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Owen was a man who was larger than life and touched a lot of people's lives in such a positive way.