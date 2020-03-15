|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at River Glen Haven LTC in his 86th year. Cherished husband to Verna for 61 years. Loving father to Albert (Melanie), Rick (Diana), John (Georgia-Lea), and Deborah (David). Beloved grandpa (papa) to Erica (Brian), Brent, Joel (Elena), Andrew, Jessica (b/f Nick), Timothy, Desiree (b/f David), Benjamin, Gerard, Emily, Lydia, and Jacob. Great-grandpa to Everett. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Evertje, his brothers Rudy, Art, Peter and Arnold. Fondly remembered by his sisters Marie, Eefjie, Jane and his brother Rick. Dear brother-in-law to Tina, Marion, Jack, Eleanor, Henny, Neil and Ross. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dick was a fun-loving man who was an avid welder, fabricator and designer. He loved his farm work and Belgian horses. Dick was a licensed real estate agent in the Stouffville-Markham area. He served 46 years on the church board. Dick enjoyed a good cup of coffee and visits with friends. He will be truly missed. Family and friends were received at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME 166 Main Street North (Markham Rd), Markham, on Monday, March 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Tuesday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Reformed Church (Bradford) or to a .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 15, 2020