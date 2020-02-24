|
Dmytro Skorobohacz of Oshawa entered into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his 97th year at (Humber River Hospital) with his family members at his side. He was born on September 6, 1923, in Nosiv, Western Ukraine. He was one of six children born to Anna and Ivan Skorobohacz and was predeceased by brothers Mychajlo, Wasyl, Semko, Bohdan, and sister Olena. Dmytro was also predeceased by his first wife Norma (Rees) on October 13, 1969, and his second wife Frances (Gawlinski) on December 14, 2008. He is survived by daughter Maria and son John (Angela) and his loving grandchildren Christina (Chris), Kathryn, and Anna (Josh). He is also survived by extended family (nieces and nephews) in Ukraine and the United States. Dmytro was an active parishioner at St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Oshawa as well as a formative and active member of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre (Dnipro) in Oshawa, until his transition to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre in Etobicoke in 2017. Dmytro enjoyed and participated in the cultural programming and various activities as well as continuing to practice his Ukrainian Catholic faith by attending the weekly church services at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Aside from his ongoing support and connections to the Ukrainian community, he maintained an ongoing interest in beekeeping and hobby farming; these activities allowed him to stay connected to his formative early years. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held in Oshawa on Sunday, February 23 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will include a Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King St. East. Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church, (Lviv & Albert, Oshawa) with interment to follow at St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Cemetery, Courtice. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy may be directed to one of several charities supported by Dmytro. Donations can be made to: The Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre (Etobicoke), or to the Humanitarian Assistance Fund for Ukraine's Soldiers (through the League of Ukrainian Canadian Women FUDF Fund), or to St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church (Oshawa). To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca Vichnaya Pamyat!
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 24, 2020