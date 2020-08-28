1/2
Dolena Frances MacADAM
Peacefully in her sleep at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 24, 2020. Dolly, beloved wife of the late Billy MacAdam. Loving mother of David (Cie) and Michael (Sheryl). Cherished Grandma of Mandy (Brad), Courtney (Nick) and Liam. Great-Grandma of Callie and Bennett. Dolly will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Monday, August 31st, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. A Memorial Mass took place at St. John the Evangelist Parish (903 Giffard St., Whitby) on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, a private inurnment was held at the Resurrection Mausoleum. Donations will be gratefully accepted for The Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Lung Association in Dolly's memory.


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
