Peacefully in her sleep at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 24, 2020. Dolly, beloved wife of the late Billy MacAdam. Loving mother of David (Cie) and Michael (Sheryl). Cherished Grandma of Mandy (Brad), Courtney (Nick) and Liam. Great-Grandma of Callie and Bennett. Dolly will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Monday, August 31st, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. A Memorial Mass took place at St. John the Evangelist Parish (903 Giffard St., Whitby) on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, a private inurnment was held at the Resurrection Mausoleum. Donations will be gratefully accepted for The Canadian Cancer Society
or the Canadian Lung Association in Dolly's memory.